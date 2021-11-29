It will take about Two Weeks to Evaluate the New Strain “Omicron”, said US Chief Epidemiologist
U.S. Chief Epidemiologist and Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci reports to President Joe Biden that final information on the new version of the coronavirus Omicron will be available in two weeks, Reuters reported.
Biden was briefed on the new version of his coronavirus crisis headquarters after returning to Washington at the end of the US holiday weekend. Experts expect Omicron to reach the United States despite a ban on visitors from South Africa.
Fauci stressed that he believes existing vaccines protect against the severe course of coronavirus disease. The experts reiterated their recommendation that vaccinated people receive booster doses.
In addition to South Africa, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong and the Czech Republic.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Because of Omicron: Japan closes its Borders to Foreigners from November 30
- » Omicron: Where was it Found and What Restrictions are Imposed over the World
- » Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Probability that Vaccines Don’t Work at all with Omicron is Very Small
- » Bulgarian Dr. Markov: There is No Data on Difference in the Sickness Course of Omicron
- » Will Vaccines Stop the Omicron Variant
- » Britain to convene Meeting of G-7 Health Ministers over Omicron