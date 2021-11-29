Weather in Bulgaria: Rain will Continue all over the Country, Temperatures will be Low

Today it will continue to rain in many places, and the precipitation in the southeastern half of the country will be significant, where storms will be accompanied by thunderstorms. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the afternoon in the northwestern half of the country the wind will be oriented from the northwest, will intensify and with it will start to invade cold air. After a temporary cessation of precipitation in the afternoon, new rains will start from the west at night, and snow from the high fields and in the western part of the Fore-Balkans. The maximum temperatures will be in a wide range of 8-12° Celsius in Northwestern Bulgaria and in the high western fields up to 18-20°C in places in Eastern Bulgaria, where a moderate and temporarily strong southwest wind will continue to blow for most of the day. Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for November, but will increase during the day.

It will be cloudy and rainy over the Black Sea coast. In places, mainly along the southern coast, precipitation will be significant. A moderate and temporarily strong southwest wind will blow for most of the day, which will be oriented from west-northwest in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures: 18° -21°C. The temperature of the sea water around 12° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be cloudy over the mountains and there will be rain in many places, over 1800 meters of snow, and the snow line will drop below 700 meters by evening. A strong and temporarily stormy southwest wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be oriented from west-northwest and with it cold air will enter. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.



