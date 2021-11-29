COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 728 New Cases, 58 Deaths, 4642 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

689,356 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 728. 105 292 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 14,218 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,513,142. Of the medical staff, 17,305 were infected, including 4,633 doctors, 5,731 nurses, 3,086 nurses and 354 paramedics. 6,707 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 756 are in intensive care units.

555,963 people were cured, of which 520 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,101, and 58 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,295,198, with 4,642 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 82.83% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 93.10% of the dead were not vaccinated. 201 are newly admitted to hospital, and 91.04% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus