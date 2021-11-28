Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron Spreads about 3 Times Faster

The new strain of COVID-19 - Omicron, spreads about 3 times faster than the previous ones. This is shown by the latest data received from South Africa tonight, said in the program "Wake up" Prof. Radka Argirova, a member of the expert council of the Minister of Health. According to her, mostly young people and unvaccinated people are affected.

"We know there are over 50 mutations. Some of them we know from the Delta and Alpha variants. We know what these mutations can cause,"said Prof. Argirova.

"I guess the vaccinated will be well protected. Some of the mutations are characteristic of previous variants and the vaccines are already working against them. But it is possible that this action is not 100%, which is normal ", explained Prof. Argirova.

She announced that there will be several types of new drugs. Some will have preventive actions. "There will be some for people who fail to make antibodies from vaccines," explained Prof. Argirova.



