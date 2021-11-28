Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron Spreads about 3 Times Faster

Society » HEALTH | November 28, 2021, Sunday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron Spreads about 3 Times Faster BNR

The new strain of COVID-19 - Omicron, spreads about 3 times faster than the previous ones. This is shown by the latest data received from South Africa tonight, said in the program "Wake up" Prof. Radka Argirova, a member of the expert council of the Minister of Health. According to her, mostly young people and unvaccinated people are affected.

"We know there are over 50 mutations. Some of them we know from the Delta and Alpha variants. We know what these mutations can cause,"said Prof. Argirova.

"I guess the vaccinated will be well protected. Some of the mutations are characteristic of previous variants and the vaccines are already working against them. But it is possible that this action is not 100%, which is normal ", explained Prof. Argirova.

She announced that there will be several types of new drugs. Some will have preventive actions. "There will be some for people who fail to make antibodies from vaccines," explained Prof. Argirova.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: argirova, omicron, covid, variant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria