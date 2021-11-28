Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron Spreads about 3 Times Faster
The new strain of COVID-19 - Omicron, spreads about 3 times faster than the previous ones. This is shown by the latest data received from South Africa tonight, said in the program "Wake up" Prof. Radka Argirova, a member of the expert council of the Minister of Health. According to her, mostly young people and unvaccinated people are affected.
"We know there are over 50 mutations. Some of them we know from the Delta and Alpha variants. We know what these mutations can cause,"said Prof. Argirova.
"I guess the vaccinated will be well protected. Some of the mutations are characteristic of previous variants and the vaccines are already working against them. But it is possible that this action is not 100%, which is normal ", explained Prof. Argirova.
She announced that there will be several types of new drugs. Some will have preventive actions. "There will be some for people who fail to make antibodies from vaccines," explained Prof. Argirova.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Avoid Traveling to the South African Region
- » England to Return Mandatory Masks in Shops and Public Transport
- » 40,000 People Protest in Austria against Anti-Epidemic Measures
- » Stricter Anti-Epidemic Measures are Coming into Force in the Netherlands
- » The World is on the Alert after Discovery of a New Variant of COVID-19 – “Omicron”
- » US Authorities Preparing for Possible Outbreaks of Coronavirus due to the "Omicron" Variant