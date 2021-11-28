Bansko is Preparing for the Winter Season

Greek tourists will rest in our country. After the mass refusals of reservations in recent days, the tourism industry has received assurances that the mandatory PCR test for vaccinated Greek citizens will be dropped. Our winter resorts are preparing for the upcoming season, and business is expecting a good season.

All hotels are preparing to open their doors in Bansko. This season is again expected to be visted by mostly Bulgarian tourists. The good news is that there are serious inquiries from the Israeli market, Russians are also interested in a holiday in our country. Traditionally, many tourists from neighboring countries will spend their holidays in Bulgaria

In Bansko almost all those working in the field of tourism are vaccinated 100% and are ready to welcome guests. Businesses say they are both hopeful and slightly worried on the eve of a new season due to the spread of the coronavirus

"The picture is two-sided, of course the attitudes are always positive and with this attitude is the industry - to have a good season and good recordings. On the other hand, it is negative because of the economic energy we are very worried. Our prices have already been agreed on. If we touch the prices, it will be symbolic, we do not want to scare our tourists," said Malin Bistrin, chairman of the Bansko Tourist Union.

A lot of students will come to Bansko next week to celebrate their student holiday. In mid-December, winter sports fans can go down the slopes of Bansko.



/BNT