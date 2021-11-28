The First Session of the New Parliament is Expected on December 1st

On the Last Day of Coalition Talks: What did the Parties Agree on?

President Rumen Radev is expected to issue a decree convening the newly elected 47th National Assembly on Wednesday (December 1st).

The most urgent task facing the new parliament is the adoption of next year's state budget.

There will be 7 political forces in the 47th National Assembly, two of which are new - the one with the most votes "We Continue the Change" and the smallest - the party "Vazrazhdane".

After a week of negotiations for future governance, the president is expected to convene the newly elected parliament, in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, which sets a deadline of "at the latest" one month after his election.

The days left until the Christmas holidays are limited to the urgent tasks that Parliament has to deal with. The newly elected deputies have already held their technical meeting in the building of the National Assembly.

The first meeting is traditionally solemn and is expected to be at the beginning of the political season - December 1 (Wednesday). It is opened by the oldest member of parliament (in the newly elected parliament it is Sylvie Kirilov from "There Is Such a People"), the deputies take the oath, the leading priorities are presented and the leadership of the parliament is elected.

In the first days of their work, the deputies will elect the members of the permanent and temporary parliamentary committees and will draft new rules for the activities of the 47th National Assembly.

It is expected that in a short time the President will assign the candidate for Prime Minister of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov to form a government and submit to the National Assembly a draft composition and structure of the Council of Ministers.

Apart from Kiril Petkov, the other leader - Asen Vassilev - is expected to be part of the executive branch and their seats will be taken by the next in the lists from where they were elected deputies.

The requests in the negotiating teams are for the parliament to work overtime, but the decision was made to adopt the budget for 2022 by the end of January due to the impossibility for this to happen by the end of the year.



/BNR