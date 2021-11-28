Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Avoid Traveling to the South African Region
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has recommended avoiding travel to the South African region because of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that has been declared a concern by the World Health Organization.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that due to the newly discovered version of Covid-19 Omicron and the introduction of anti-epidemic measures, most international flights to the Republic of South Africa and countries in the region such as Botswana, Esvatini, Zimbabwe and Lesotho have been suspended.
Bulgarian citizens in distress can contact our embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, around the clock at +27798937336 for emergencies, crises and providing the necessary assistance to those affected.
Signals and requests for assistance in emergency situations of Bulgarian citizens are accepted around the clock on the telephone lines of the Situation Center Directorate: +35929482404; +35929713856 or e-mail: crisis@mfa.bg.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens when traveling abroad take the opportunity to register in the section "Traveling for"at the following address: https://mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron Spreads about 3 Times Faster
- » England to Return Mandatory Masks in Shops and Public Transport
- » 40,000 People Protest in Austria against Anti-Epidemic Measures
- » Stricter Anti-Epidemic Measures are Coming into Force in the Netherlands
- » The World is on the Alert after Discovery of a New Variant of COVID-19 – “Omicron”
- » US Authorities Preparing for Possible Outbreaks of Coronavirus due to the "Omicron" Variant