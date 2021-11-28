Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Avoid Traveling to the South African Region

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has recommended avoiding travel to the South African region because of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that has been declared a concern by the World Health Organization.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that due to the newly discovered version of Covid-19 Omicron and the introduction of anti-epidemic measures, most international flights to the Republic of South Africa and countries in the region such as Botswana, Esvatini, Zimbabwe and Lesotho have been suspended.

Bulgarian citizens in distress can contact our embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, around the clock at +27798937336 for emergencies, crises and providing the necessary assistance to those affected.

Signals and requests for assistance in emergency situations of Bulgarian citizens are accepted around the clock on the telephone lines of the Situation Center Directorate: +35929482404; +35929713856 or e-mail: crisis@mfa.bg.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens when traveling abroad take the opportunity to register in the section "Traveling for"at the following address: https://mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo.



/BNR