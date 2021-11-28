England to Return Mandatory Masks in Shops and Public Transport

In England, the mandatory wearing of masks in shops and on public transport will return next week as part of a series of measures in connection with the new version of the Covid-19 Omicron. The rest of the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - is expected to impose the same restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measures were temporary and preventive.

At a special press conference, accompanied by government chief health advisers Chris Whitty and Patrick Valance, the prime minister said Omicron was spreading extremely fast and could be transmitted among fully vaccinated people. This necessitates tightening of measures.

Boris Johnson said that people will not be stopped from traveling, but now all those arriving from abroad will have to take a PCR test on the second day and isolate themselves.

Coming from the countries on the "red list", which already has 10 countries from South Africa, will be quarantined by hotels. The mandatory wearing of masks in shops and public transport will be renewed, but not in restaurants. Again, special attention is paid to vaccination with an emphasis on booster doses.

Johnson said the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Commission must now decide whether to lower the age limit for a third dose to 18 years and allow a second dose for children aged 12 to 15. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this year's Christmas will be significantly better than last year.

Two cases of Omicron have been reported on the Island.



/BNR