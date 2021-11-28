40,000 People Protest in Austria against Anti-Epidemic Measures

Protests against the anti-epidemic measures and the intention of the authorities in the country to introduce compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 from February 1 next year continue in Austria.

Nearly 40,000 people protested against the country's anti-epidemic measures on Saturday. The largest demonstrations were in Graz. According to police, nearly 30,000 people have passed through the country's second-largest city, chanting "Peace, freedom, without dictatorship."

There were also protests in Sankt Pölten, Klagenfurt and Innsbruck, with many of the demonstrators not wearing masks.

The Austrian government wants to introduce a mandatory vaccination against Covid from February next year, the bill will be presented in the second week of December.

A lockdown for all citizens has been in force in the country since Monday, which provoked mass demonstrations last weekend.

The seven-day morbidity has marked a slight decline in recent days - yesterday 1030 new infections were reported per 100 thousand inhabitants.

