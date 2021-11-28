Stricter Anti-Epidemic Measures are Coming into Force in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has further tightened anti-epidemic measures since Sunday, November 28, limiting the opening hours of bars, restaurants and most shops, reports AFP.

The whole country will be practically closed between 5 pm and 5 am, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced earlier this week amid protests in The Hague against the planned restrictions. The rest of the time the restaurants will be entered with a protective mask and distance will be observed, which means that their capacity will be limited.

Schools remain open despite the increased number of coronavirus infections in children.

The new anti-epidemic measures will be in force for at least three weeks.

Another wave of coronavirus in the country continues with over 20,000 new infections per day in the last week.

Earlier this week, Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said new restrictions were needed as a previous partial lockdown proved ineffective.

Meanwhile, wearing an outdoor mask in the French capital, Paris, has once again become mandatory due to rising coronavirus infections.

The measure is valid for public events, festivals, markets and if you line up in the open.



/BNR