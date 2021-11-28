US Authorities Preparing for Possible Outbreaks of Coronavirus due to the "Omicron" Variant

The administration of US President Joe Biden is developing plans to detect possible outbreaks of the disease across the country in connection with the discovery of the coronavirus variant Omicron. This was reported by the American newspaper Politico, citing sources among the authorities.

"Although there have been no cases (of the new variant) in the United States, Biden administration health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and the White House have held a series of meetings over the past two days to respond to detection of this strain in the United States and possible outbreaks of the disease throughout the country "- is said in the article.

According to sources in the administration's newspaper during these consultations, experts discussed "In addition, U.S. officials noted the need for a" significant increase in the percentage" of revaccinations in the coming weeks. A White House spokesman told reporters Saturday that Biden was "aware of the latest information about Omicron and maintains regular contact with health officials around the world."



/Focus