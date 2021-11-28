Weather in Bulgaria: Expect Rain in the Evening, Max Temp Between 14°-19°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2021, Sunday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Expect Rain in the Evening, Max Temp Between 14°-19°C Pixabay

Today the clouds will be torn, and in the places with permanent fog the visibility will improve for a short time. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Victoria Kleshtanova.

In the evening the clouds will thicken again and it will rain from the southwest. A moderate, north of the mountains and in Eastern Bulgaria temporarily strong wind from the south-southwest will blow. It stays warm. The minimum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in the eastern regions up to 12°C; maximum - between 14° and 19°C, in places with permanent fog - lower: 6° -9°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain without significant change and will remain significantly lower than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable, more often significant. A moderate and temporarily strong southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 15° -20°C. The temperature of the sea water around 12° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the mountains, it will be foggy at the peaks. In some places, mainly in Rila and Pirin, it will rain, over 2000 meters - snow. It remains windy with a strong and temporarily stormy southwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, temperature, weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria