Weather in Bulgaria: Expect Rain in the Evening, Max Temp Between 14°-19°C

Today the clouds will be torn, and in the places with permanent fog the visibility will improve for a short time. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Victoria Kleshtanova.

In the evening the clouds will thicken again and it will rain from the southwest. A moderate, north of the mountains and in Eastern Bulgaria temporarily strong wind from the south-southwest will blow. It stays warm. The minimum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in the eastern regions up to 12°C; maximum - between 14° and 19°C, in places with permanent fog - lower: 6° -9°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain without significant change and will remain significantly lower than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable, more often significant. A moderate and temporarily strong southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 15° -20°C. The temperature of the sea water around 12° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the mountains, it will be foggy at the peaks. In some places, mainly in Rila and Pirin, it will rain, over 2000 meters - snow. It remains windy with a strong and temporarily stormy southwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.



/Focus