COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1218 New Cases, 47 Deaths, 6659 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

688,628 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1 218. 105 142 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 25,020 cases were performed, making them a total of 6,498,924. Of the medical staff, 17,294 were infected, including 4,629 doctors, 5,729 nurses, 3,085 paramedics and 353 paramedics. 6,674 are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country, of which 783 are in intensive care units.

555,443 people were cured, of which 1,147 - for the last day. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 28,043, and 47 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,290,556, and during the past 24 hours 6,659 are the newly registered vaccinated. 82.1% of the newly diagnosed were not vaccinated, as well as 91.49% of the deceased. 217 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 83.41% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus