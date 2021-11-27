Health Minister Katsarov's Promised 1 Million Tests for Students turned out to be 168,800

The promised by the Minister of Health 1 million tests for students turned out to be 168,800.

So many arrived by the end of yesterday, informed this morning the Ministry of Education and Science. Stoycho Katsarov promised journalists the promise for 1 million tests to be submitted yesterday.

"So far we have provided the Ministry of Education and Science with over 1 million gentle tests, today another 1 million are to be delivered - he said yesterday. - An order for new deliveries has been announced. Within the next 7 days, we should have provided 4 million MES tests, which will be enough for all students by the end of the calendar year. When will the older students be able to return to class will be decided by MES. This is not among our powers."

The problem with the lack of tests for children is huge, the tension among parents and students - too. In practice, this is the reason why students from 5th to 12th grade cannot return to school. The organization of their ordering and delivery has so far been in the hands of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday Katsarov announced that he was devolved it to the Ministry of Education and Science. Whoever used the tests had to order them.

In order to "unlock" the system, older students were allowed to return to class for a green certificate for vaccination, illness or the presence of antibodies. A condition for the resumption of the present training is that 50% of the students in the given class have certificates. The others continue to study in absentia until the delivery of tests.

However, not all students can be vaccinated. This is allowed from the age of 12.

Young students, from 1st to 4th grade, study in person. With 168,800 tests arrived yesterday and reserves from previous deliveries, 283,100 tests are available. They barely provide the face-to-face education of the children from I to IV grade until December 10 this year, the Ministry of Education emphasizes.

"The Ministry of Education and Science continues to look forward to the millions more tests announced by the Ministry of Health in order to return the students from the 5th grade upwards," they wrote.



/OFFNews