Shooting at a Bus in Kosovo, Young Students were Killed
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a bus carrying students in the village of Glocane near the Kosovo town of Decani, media in Pristina reported, citing vesti.mk.
The driver and two students were killed - a boy and a girl, born in 2004 and 2005. According to the Koha newspaper, four were killed, the conductor was killed and some were injured. The bus was moving from Gjakova to Decani.
The reason for the shooting is believed to be revenge. One of the passengers was taken off the bus because he was abusing the girls. He then picked up the machine gun, waited for the bus and fired a shot. The killer escaped and the police are looking for him intensively.
/Nova
