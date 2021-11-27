Shooting at a Bus in Kosovo, Young Students were Killed

Society » INCIDENTS | November 27, 2021, Saturday // 10:46
Bulgaria: Shooting at a Bus in Kosovo, Young Students were Killed Pixabay

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a bus carrying students in the village of Glocane near the Kosovo town of Decani, media in Pristina reported, citing vesti.mk.

The driver and two students were killed - a boy and a girl, born in 2004 and 2005. According to the Koha newspaper, four were killed, the conductor was killed and some were injured. The bus was moving from Gjakova to Decani.

The reason for the shooting is believed to be revenge. One of the passengers was taken off the bus because he was abusing the girls. He then picked up the machine gun, waited for the bus and fired a shot. The killer escaped and the police are looking for him intensively.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus, shooting, kosovo, students
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria