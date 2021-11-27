Pfizer and Moderna expect Data on Vaccine Protection against New Covid Variant Soon

Biontech says it expects to have more data within two weeks to help determine whether the coronavirus vaccine, which it co-developed with Pfizer, needs to be reworked because of a new version of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa.

Pfizer and Biontech have said they expect to be able to deliver a possible new vaccine made for the new version in about 100 days, if necessary.

"We expect new data from laboratory tests within two weeks at the latest," they said.

Moderna said it was working on a new version of its covid vaccine for the new strain, also called Omicron. The company added that it intends to test the possibility of a higher dosage of its already administered booster vaccine for better results against the new strain. Moderna said it would study other candidates for a booster vaccine to protect against new mutations in the virus, such as Omicron.



/BTA