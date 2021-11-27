Macedonian Media on the “Struma” Tragedy: Both Bus Drivers were not Employees of “Besa Trans”
Both drivers, who were driving the burned bus of "Besa Trans", were not at work in the company. One of them did not even have a certificate of professional competence, said the Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoy Bochvarski, quoted by the Macedonian "Focus".
"One of the drivers is not employed by the company, he had a certificate valid until November 2023. The other driver is not reported to work for any company to carry out such activity. The validity of his driver's license expired in September 2020," Bochvarski said.
According to what was published in the media, one of the drivers is Kadrim Memedi, he is 54 years old and has over 20 years of experience, and the other driver is Ljupcho Zafirov. Both have died in the accident.
In the last few months, there have been about 1,500 drivers whose licenses have expired and need to be reissued, after an investigation into the software for issuing some of the licenses and certificates, in which the former secretary general of the government, Dragi Rashkovski , is accused.
/Focus
