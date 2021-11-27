Weather in Bulgaria: Significant Clouds with Little Chance of Rain

Today the clouds will be more often significant, but only in some places in the southwestern regions it will rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Evgenia Egova.

By around noon in the Upper Thracian lowlands and the western parts of the Danube plain, visibility will be reduced. A moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 9° and 14° Celsius, in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains - up to 17°C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, but there will be no precipitation. A moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 15° -17°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 12° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the mountains, it will be foggy at the peaks. In some places, mainly in the massifs of Western Bulgaria there will be precipitation from rain, over 2000 meters - from snow. A strong southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.



