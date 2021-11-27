COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2488 New Cases, 105 Deaths, 21,482 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
687,410 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past day are 2,488. 105,118 are the active cases in the country.
During the past 24hrs, 40,630 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 6,473,905. Of the medical staff, 17,281 were infected, including 4,628 doctors, 5,726 nurses, 3,080 nurses and 353 paramedics. 6,606 are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country, of which 779 are in intensive care units. 554,296 people were cured, of which 2,443 - for the last day.
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 27,996, and 105 people have died in the last 24 hours.
The number of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,283,897, and in the past 24 hours 21,482 were newly registered vaccinated. 81.35% of the newly diagnosed were not vaccinated, as well as 91.43% of the dead. 599 are newly admitted to hospital, and 86.48% of them have not been vaccinated.
/Focus
