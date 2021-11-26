WHO Warns: Sense of Security of those Vaccinated against COVID-19 is Deceptive
Vaccines reduce the transmission of the Delta variant to the coronavirus by only 40%, so people should continue to adhere to protection measures instead of falling into the trap of a deceptive sense of security.
This was announced by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
According to Tedros, all precautions should be taken by fully vaccinated people, instead of instilling "the deceptive feeling that vaccines have ended the pandemic." Therefore, masks, distance, meetings with other people outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor areas should remain recommended.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Here is where you can get Vaccinated during the Weekend
- » Europe in Fear of the New Covid “Botswana Mutation”: What do we know about it
- » The Anti-Covid “Merck” Pill turns out as not very Effective
- » First European Case of the New COVID Variant was Discovered in Belgium
- » Ministry of Health: We are Leaving the Dark Red Zone, the New Strain has Not Arrived
- » Ministry of Health Issues New Order for People Entering Bulgaria without a Green Certificate