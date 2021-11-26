WHO Warns: Sense of Security of those Vaccinated against COVID-19 is Deceptive

November 26, 2021
Vaccines reduce the transmission of the Delta variant to the coronavirus by only 40%, so people should continue to adhere to protection measures instead of falling into the trap of a deceptive sense of security.

This was announced by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to Tedros, all precautions should be taken by fully vaccinated people, instead of instilling "the deceptive feeling that vaccines have ended the pandemic." Therefore, masks, distance, meetings with other people outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor areas should remain recommended.

