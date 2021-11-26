Ministry of Health: We are Leaving the Dark Red Zone, the New Strain has Not Arrived

"The epidemiological situation is improving. Tomorrow we will probably get out of the dark red zone," said Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov at a briefing.

As of December 1, two new orders come into force, which are related to the extension of the epidemic emergency situation. One will allow extracurricular activities. With the other, 3 days of mandatory quarantine are required for all those arriving in our country without a green certificate. Only after these 3 days, people will be able to be released with a PCR test.

The new strain has not yet been detected in our country, according to the health authorities.

"The epidemic curve has reached a level almost equal to 500. We have been waiting for this for several weeks," said Prof. Mira Kozhuharova.

The peak of the wave was on November 4, when a morbidity of 728.3 per 100,000 population was registered.

"At the moment, the curve is falling very sharply. This is the good news," Kozhuharova said.

Health authorities reported a positive result from the green certificates. It is thanks to them that there was a high percentage of people being tested.

This has a very positive result in an epidemic wave, because the cases are being caught," explained Prof. Kozhuharova.

According to her, over 25% of the vaccinated population is currently in our country.

"The problem will not end until enough people are vaccinated so that we are not afraid of the next wave, and it will certainly come," said Prof. Kozhuharova.

The Ministry of Health decided, in gratitude for what Prof. Kozhuharova has done, to award her a gold medal.



