Ministry of Health Issues New Order for People Entering Bulgaria without a Green Certificate
The Ministry of Health will extend the term for exemption from quarantine for people who arrive in the country without a green certificate. So far, this period was 24 hours. With a new order of the Minister of Health it will be 3 days. It will take effect on December 1.
Only at the end of these 3 days can people take a test and be released from quarantine. If it is positive, the strain of the infection will be checked.
Only those arriving from South Africa will not be released from quarantine, explained Minister Stoycho Katsarov.
The rules for entry from Greece to Bulgaria will also be tightened, as the neighboring country enters the red zone.
/Nova
