Confirmed: 45 are the Dead in the Burned North Macedonian Bus

The number of victims in the severe road accident on the Struma highway with a bus with tourists from RN Macedonia is officially 45.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor and head of the National Investigation Service Borislav Sarafov confirmed that another body had been identified. It is of another dead child.

The investigation into the tragic incident continues. A re-inspection of the remains of the vehicle, which is located in a protected area in Pernik, was carried out today.

A prosecutor and investigator are due to arrive in Skopje today. From there, they will request a list of the names of those who returned to North Macedonia in the other three buses. They will also receive the prepared DNA profiles from relatives of the dead in order to identify the bodies.

On Thursday, investigators said human error was the leading version of the road tragedy. Poor road markings, signals and traffic organization were also found at the scene of the accident.

Also yesterday, by order of the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the State Agency for Road Safety began an urgent inspection of first-class signs, markings and road accessories on highways, expressways and national roads across the country.



/BGNES