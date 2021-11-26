More and More Bulgarians with Fake Certificates in Hospitals, Including a Young Man who Died

November 26, 2021
COVID patients with false certificates are being hospitalized more and more often. Among them is a 27-year-old patient at the “Tsaritsa Joanna” hospital, who died a few days ago.

This was told by Dr. Kiril Peev from the hospital on bTV. The young man told the doctors that he had been vaccinated and had a green certificate. After his condition deteriorated sharply, the medics doubted his words and began to interrogate him in more detail. So it became clear that he had a fake COVID certificate

When asked why he had not been vaccinated, the young man replied that he was worried about his reproductive abilities. He also feared that the oxygen mask would burn his lungs.

This is absurd, oxygen provides the necessary food for cells and tissues so that the body can recover, explained Dr. Peev. The doctor showed an X-ray of the patient's lungs and appealed not to believe the conspiracy theories because they could be dangerous.

