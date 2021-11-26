Weather in Bulgaria: First Snow is expected on Tuesday. Cold, but without Siberian frosts in December
Monday will be the last warmer day. A serious cold snap of at least 5-7 degrees is expected from Tuesday, then the first snow will fall, the climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev announced in the morning block of bTV.
The snow cover will not be thick and durable. In Northern Bulgaria it will be only 2-4 centimeters, and in the southern part of the country - rain mixed with snow.
"Entering the climatic winter - December is the first such month, the cold weather begins. It will not be Siberian cold, Arctic, we are just entering the winter," he announced.
After the first snow, the weather will remain autumn-winter, there are no frosts with wet snow and rain. The average December temperatures will be between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius, there will be more precipitation.
According to him, snow in the mountains is expected on December 3, 4, 5, as well as on December 9 and 10.
Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Light Rains across the Country
