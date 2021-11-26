Bulgarian Prof. Alexandrova: The New Variant of COVID-19 Should Not Cause Panic

The virus continues to change, the new variant attracts attention with its large number of mutations - over 32, for comparison the Delta variant has only 16. It is located in the spike, it can run away from the immune response, neutralizing antibodies are directed against the spike. This should not cause panic. This was stated in "The Day Begins" by Prof. Radostina Alexandrova, virologist at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

According to her, it is important that the vaccine is administered on a large scale and in a very short time.

"Collective immunity is a difficult task, because of the large number of mutations, we must now achieve protection in over 85-90 percent of people, there will be new variants of the virus in all cases," added Prof. Radostina Alexandrova.

She emphasized that we must continue to adhere very strictly to the other restrictive measures.

