Emergency WHO Meeting over New Coronavirus Variant found in South Africa

The World Health Organization is convening extraordinary meetings today in connection with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus in South Africa and Botswana, which was announced yesterday. It has about 32 mutations and scientists warn that this makes it very dangerous. It has been found that the variant is spread mostly among young people.

Many of the mutations in this new variant are related to its tolerability and resistance to the vaccine, and there are more changes in the Spike protein than any previous version.

The only hope of scientists at the moment is that the huge number of mutations will "work" against the virus, that is, make it unstable and thus prevent its mass spread before it becomes too dangerous.



/BNR