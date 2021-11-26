Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Light Rains across the Country

Today from the west-southwest the clouds will increase and thicken. Around noon at first in places in the western regions, and by evening in the east it will rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The precipitation in the extreme southern regions of the country will be significant in terms of quantity. During the day the wind from the south-southwest will intensify, especially in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains and there the daily temperatures will be higher, up to about 13° -14° Celsius. In the rest of the country the maximum temperatures will be mostly between 6° and 11°C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for the month and will continue to decline.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant. In the afternoon, first in the southern regions, and by the evening in the north it will rain, in the extreme southern regions there is an increased probability of more significant amounts. A moderate, temporarily strong wind from the south-southwest will blow. The maximum temperatures will be: 12° -15°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 12° -13°C. The sea wave in the afternoon will quickly intensify and will be 3 points, in the extreme northern regions - 4 points.

Over the mountains, the clouds from west-southwest will increase rapidly. It will rain from west to east, over 1500 meters will turn into snow. In some places in the massifs in Southern Bulgaria there will be more significant amounts of precipitation. A strong and stormy wind will blow from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.



