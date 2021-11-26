COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2370 New Cases, 113 Deaths, 21,122 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
In the last 24 hours, 2,370 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, and 79.83 percent of them have not been vaccinated, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
30,737 tests were performed during the day. There were 105,178 active cases, 3,008 cured cases, and 609 new hospital admissions, 83.91 percent of whom were not immunized.
A total of 6758 patients are currently hospitalized. 787 patients are accommodated in the intensive care unit.
113 people died during the day (89.38 percent of them - unvaccinated).
21,122 doses of vaccine were given.
/BTA
