Pfizer Vaccine is Now Recommended for Children aged 5 to 11

The Commission for Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EDA) has recommended that the use of the Comirnaty vaccine by Biontech / Pfizer against COVID-19 be given to children aged 5 to 11 years.

The vaccine is already used on children that are 12 years old.

For the new group, however, the dose will be 10 milligrams, while for the rest it is 30 milligrams.

It will also be injected twice into the upper arm of the patient over a period of three weeks.

The recommendation was announced after studies in children between the ages of 5 and 11. The immune response to the injection of 10 milligrams of Comirnaty in this age group was comparable to that of 30 grams given to people aged 16 to 25 years.

The effectiveness of Comirnaty has been estimated in almost 2,000 children aged 5 to 11. They have been vaccinated or given a placebo. Of the 1,305 children vaccinated with the drug, only three got infected with COVID-19. While of the 663 injected with placebo, this occurred only 16 children got infected.

The results of specific studies show 90.7 percent effectiveness in preventing symptomatic coronavirus. But the actual percentages can be between 67.7 and 98.3.

The most common side effects in children aged 5 to 11 are the same as in those aged 12 and up. These include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, redness and swelling at the injection site. The effects are usually mild or moderate.



