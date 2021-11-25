Bulgarian Caretaker Prime Minister: I would Consider Participating in a Regular Cabinet

"I would consider such an invitation when I receive it." This was stated on BNT by the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev in response to a question about his possible participation in the future coalition government of the country, for which four parliamentary parties have already started negotiations. Yanev clarified that so far no talks have been held with him on this topic and no official proposal has been made.

"It is too early to look for personalities," Yanev added, recalling that talks are currently being held only at the expert level on policies in individual sectors. "Let's not rush, because it depends on many things," he added.

Stefan Yanev assured that so far President Rumen Radev has not interfered directly in any of the decisions of the caretaker government. "If any of the ministers have talked and consulted, this is a normal practice. He is the head of state, he has the right to have an opinion. There is no direct interference," Yanev commented.

In connection with the serious incidents this week - the fire in the home for the elderly and the accident on the Struma highway, the caretaker Prime Minister said that the inspections and investigations continue, and details about the two cases will be announced only by the investigating authorities.

Regarding the ongoing health crisis, Yanev once again confirmed that vaccination in Bulgaria will not become mandatory at this stage and noted the positive trend in the greater number of cured than infected with COVID-19.

As the longest-serving caretaker Prime Minister of the country, Stefan Yanev pointed out that he wants to be remembered for his work in the interest of the people.



/BTA