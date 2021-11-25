COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2569 New Cases, 120 Deaths, 19,744 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | November 25, 2021, Thursday // 09:36
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2569 New Cases, 120 Deaths, 19,744 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h novinite.com

During the last 24 hours, 29,503 tests for coronavirus were performed in the country and 2569 of them were positive, according to the Unified Information Portal.

3,092 people have recovered and 120 have died. 687 people have been admitted to a hospital and 6846 are currently hospitalized with covid. 797 patients are in the intensive care unit.

In the last 24 hours, 19,744 doses of vaccine have been given, bringing them to a total of 3,241,333.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria