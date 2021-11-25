COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2569 New Cases, 120 Deaths, 19,744 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h
novinite.com
During the last 24 hours, 29,503 tests for coronavirus were performed in the country and 2569 of them were positive, according to the Unified Information Portal.
3,092 people have recovered and 120 have died. 687 people have been admitted to a hospital and 6846 are currently hospitalized with covid. 797 patients are in the intensive care unit.
In the last 24 hours, 19,744 doses of vaccine have been given, bringing them to a total of 3,241,333.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Why Vaccines and COVID-19 are Widely Denied in Bulgaria? A Psychiatrist Answers
- » Pfizer Vaccine is Now Recommended for Children aged 5 to 11
- » Study: COVID Protection Weakens Gradually after Second Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine
- » Why are there so few Victims of COVID-19 in Africa
- » The UK Warns of a Highly Mutated and Potentially Dangerous New Strain of Coronavirus
- » Bulgarian Government Extended Emergency Epidemic Situation until March 31