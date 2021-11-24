Bulgarian Government Extended Emergency Epidemic Situation until March 31

The government extended by 4 months - until March 31 next year, the emergency epidemic situation in the country. The reason is the intensive infection of Covid-19 among the population.

All districts of the country are affected, and in 93% of them the 14-day morbidity is over 500 per 100 thousand population, and in 8 of them the indicator exceeds one thousand per 100 thousand people.

Only 25.5 percent have been vaccinated, which is far from the European Union's target of 70 percent of the immunized adult population, according to the reasons for the government's decision.

The prolongation of the epidemic situation aims to limit the spread of Covid-19, reads the reasons for the government decision.



/BNR