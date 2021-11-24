Bulgarian Government Extended Emergency Epidemic Situation until March 31

Society » HEALTH | November 24, 2021, Wednesday // 17:26
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government Extended Emergency Epidemic Situation until March 31 novinite.com

The government extended by 4 months - until March 31 next year, the emergency epidemic situation in the country. The reason is the intensive infection of Covid-19 among the population.

All districts of the country are affected, and in 93% of them the 14-day morbidity is over 500 per 100 thousand population, and in 8 of them the indicator exceeds one thousand per 100 thousand people.

Only 25.5 percent have been vaccinated, which is far from the European Union's target of 70 percent of the immunized adult population, according to the reasons for the government's decision.

The prolongation of the epidemic situation aims to limit the spread of Covid-19, reads the reasons for the government decision.

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: epidemic, emergency, COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria