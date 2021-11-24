Former Presidential Candidate Anastas Gerdjikov Continues his Term as Rector of Sofia University
The Rector of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ”Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov, who participated in the presidential elections, received support from the members of the General Assembly of the university to continue his term.
Support was received today during an online meeting.
Gerdjikov: Congratulations to the Winner. The Entire State Apparatus Worked for the Acting President
336 registered participants took part in the meeting of the supreme collective body of the university.
Anastas Gerdjikov briefed the participants on his motives for running for president and expressed readiness to resign immediately if the General Assembly considers that his candidacy has negatively affected Sofia University.
However, the assembly supported the rector and expressed the general opinion that he should continue his term.
/BNR
