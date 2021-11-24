Bulgarian Government Negotiations: Health Care Reform is Needed

The discussion in the Healthcare sector lasted more than five and a half hours - part of the negotiations on the preparation of a management program of the future coalition cabinet with the mandate of "We Continue the Change".

Urgent measures to tackle the Covid pandemic and a major reform of the health system to eliminate imbalances and not make patients pay extra - these positions brought together the four formations that set out their priorities in the health sector as part of the negotiations to form a government with the mandate of "We Continue to Change".

The expert teams of the political formations, negotiating the health priorities of the future coalition government, agreed to accelerate the creation of an electronic patient file. And more - in June next year to introduce in one hospital funding for the treatment of the so-called diagnostically related groups.

Discussion participants agree to phase out current clinical pathways.

Against this background, BSP and Democratic Bulgaria clashed over whether medicines for children under 14 should be free. This is what the left insists on.

The draft of the future management program states that analyzes will be made for the best model of health insurance and how to eliminate the co-payment.

"There Is Such a People" recommended the creation of specialized hospitals for the treatment of Covid, which will be activated in a new wave. According to them, a crisis headquarters is needed, but composed of infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists, to manage the crisis.

Prof. Andrey Chorbanov: "Immediate removal of the restrictions imposed by the introduction of the health certificate when these low standards are reached. Vaccination should remain a voluntary informed act with transparent messages for citizens, preventing any forms of pressure on citizens, whether state administrative or compromised such ".

"There Is Such a People" also proposes the abolition of clinical pathways and the transition to diagnostically related groups, a new law on medical institutions, through which to establish public medical institutions that do not aim to profit and equate non-payment of health insurance to non-payment of taxes.

With regard to anti-Covid measures, BSP is committed to increasing the number of people vaccinated through mobile vaccination groups to certain target groups and a clear division of patient flows, so as not to neglect socially significant diseases that remain the leading cause of death. The left also offers free medicines for children under 14, a reduction in VAT on medicines and the financial provision of protected hospitals in hard-to-reach regions.

Prof. Georgi Mikhailov: "What we will not back down from as a political force, let all our listeners, all our sympathizers, all Bulgarian citizens hear it is the opinion of BSP that hospitals can no longer be commercial companies. We have watched these slots enough. , the expulsion of the patient to the periphery ".

DB announced the preservation of the clinical pathways, but with effective control of the medical activity through the establishment of an independent State Agency.

Assoc. Prof. Alexander Simidchiev added: "One percent of the collected excise duties on tobacco products and spirits should be for promotional campaigns and addiction prevention at the Ministry of Health. If they are adequately funded, what will happen is that such programs will be effective and our population will be prevented before we start treating him, because at the moment the imbalance in terms of direction to medical institutions is too severe, with almost no prophylactic focus. "

All political formations have announced the construction of a Children's Hospital and an increase in the salaries of emergency workers.

At the end, the co-chairman of the formation Asen Vassilev thanked the participants in the debate and said:

"The first resource we need to find is a resource from leaks in this system that will be redirected to human health. The additional resource that will be needed will come from leaks from other systems."

Earlier, negotiators agreed to present a plan for optimizing the National Emergency System by June 2022. Asen Vassilev explained the goal:

"This structure must be able to provide a maximum of one hour from any part of the country to an adequate emergency center with the right specialists in it."

The negotiators also agreed to establish a National Children's Hospital. Its construction should begin after presenting an analysis of the needs of beds and medical professionals. The deadline for its preparation is the end of next year.



/BNR