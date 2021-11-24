Procedure for Revocation of License of the Bus Carrier "Besa Trans" has Started

Society » INCIDENTS | November 24, 2021, Wednesday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Procedure for Revocation of License of the Bus Carrier "Besa Trans" has Started dnes.bg

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at 45 Dead Including Children

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of North Macedonia has started a procedure to revoke the license of the trucking company "Besa Trans", in whose bus at least 45 people died on the Struma Highway, said the relevant Minister Blagoy Bochvarski, quoted by MIA. The carrier performed international transport without the specific bus having a license, the minister said.

"The burned bus was not registered by the carrier in accordance with Article 11, paragraph 5 of the Law on Passenger Transport and the bus does not appear in the electronic database of the Ministry of Transport and Communications," Bochvarski stressed.

The Ministry, in cooperation with other state institutions and the Bulgarian authorities, is working to establish all the causes of the tragedy.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: besa trans, Struma, incident, north macedonia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria