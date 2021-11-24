Procedure for Revocation of License of the Bus Carrier "Besa Trans" has Started
Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at 45 Dead Including Children
The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of North Macedonia has started a procedure to revoke the license of the trucking company "Besa Trans", in whose bus at least 45 people died on the Struma Highway, said the relevant Minister Blagoy Bochvarski, quoted by MIA. The carrier performed international transport without the specific bus having a license, the minister said.
"The burned bus was not registered by the carrier in accordance with Article 11, paragraph 5 of the Law on Passenger Transport and the bus does not appear in the electronic database of the Ministry of Transport and Communications," Bochvarski stressed.
The Ministry, in cooperation with other state institutions and the Bulgarian authorities, is working to establish all the causes of the tragedy.
/BTA
