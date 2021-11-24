Protests in Turkey over the Collapse of the Turkish Currency

Spontaneous protests took place in Istanbul and Ankara after the collapse of the Turkish lira, Hulk TV reported.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the government and the resignation of the ruling Justice and Development Party. The police dispersed the demonstrators.

The Turkish currency set a new anti-record today, falling from 11.37 to 13.21 liras per dollar. As financial analyst Arda Tundja explained to the media, such a sharp decline per day is the maximum for the last 20 years. This came after Turkey's central bank cut its interest rate to 15%, and yesterday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an even bigger drop in interest rates.

The leaders of the main opposition parties, Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Meral Aksener, accused Erdogan of incompetence and called for early elections. The head of state, for his part, said that the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held according to plan in June 2023



/BGNES