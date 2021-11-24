Next Year: Can we Expect COVID Certificates only after a Booster Dose in the EU?

From next year, COVID certificates will be recognized as valid in the European Union only if they contain information on a booster dose in addition to the two required to complete the vaccination cycle, reports the British newspaper The Times.

The EU is ready to update the COVID certificates with information on the booster vaccine, including one for the "expiry date" of the current "green" status, which is issued on the basis of two doses of coronavirus.

Earlier yesterday, EU ministers discussed the wave of infections in Europe and the need for urgent introduction of booster vaccines, especially among people over 65, as a new priority in tackling the pandemic. The European Commission is expected to come out on Thursday with proposals to expire the current status of COVID certificates, which are used in many countries from the travel community, as well as visits to bars, restaurants, cultural and sporting events.

"The European Commission is working with the utmost urgency to strengthen the coordination of free movement, including the duration and validity of boosters in the vaccination campaign," said Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health. One option would be to set the vaccine valid for up to 12 months, as is currently the case, and to require a booster dose before the end of this period to maintain the validity of the omission.

The speed of implementation of the reinforcing third dose will now be crucial to whether non-EU countries, such as the United Kingdom or the United States, will be added to the European "red list" banning non-essential travel. Reinforcing vaccines are considered critical to fight the new wave of infections and hospitalizations, especially among the elderly, as studies show that they reduce coronavirus transmission by more than 80%.



/Focus