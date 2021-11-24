Weather in Bulgaria: Significant Clouds and Max Temperatures Between 6°-11°C

Today, clouds from the northeast will continue to break and decrease, but over most of the country it will still be significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In some places in Western Bulgaria it will rain lightly. The wind will be from the east and will be light to moderate. The maximum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, in Sofia around 7°C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month. During the day it will remain almost unchanged.

There will be variable clouds over the Black Sea coast, without precipitation. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 8-11°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 12-14°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy and foggy, in places with light rain, over 1200 meters - of snow. Above the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria the clouds will decrease to mostly sunny weather. A light to moderate wind will blow from the eastern quarter, in the evening it will be oriented from the south. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 4°c, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.



/Focus