COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Slight Reduction in Cases and Fewer Deaths in the last 24 hours
The new cases of coronavirus infection for the past 24 hours are 3233, slightly less than the data for the previous day, when they were 3462, according to the Unified Information Portal.
The death toll in the last 24 hours is 151, which is less than the previous day, when 254 deaths were reported. Of those who died in the last 24 hours, 94 percent have not been vaccinated.
The new infections were detected in 33,803 tests, which means that 9.5 percent were positive. More than 82 percent of the newly infected do not have a completed vaccination cycle.
There are 7001 hospitalized and 777 in the intensive care unit.
The number of new patients in hospital in the last 24 hours is 734, and almost 89 percent of them have not been vaccinated.
19,746 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24 hours.
/BTA
