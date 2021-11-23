From the World: Condolences to Bulgaria and RN Macedonia for the Victims of the “Struma” Tragedy

The Struma highway tragedy is the worst bus accident in Europe in ten years.

All world media report today about the incident near Sofia. Condolences to Bulgaria and North Macedonia also came from politicians in Europe and America.

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel began their speeches in the plenary hall of the European Parliament in Strasbourg with expressions of condolences for the bus accident in Bulgaria tonight.

"First of all, I would like to express our sincerest condolences to the victims of the tragic bus accident in Bulgaria. We also think of North Macedonia, whose citizens died in this accident," said European Council President Charles Michel.

"In turn, I would like to express my condolences to the relatives of the victims of this terrible incident. Our thoughts are with them," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, the heads of the European institutions expressed their condolences on Twitter over the bus accident in Bulgaria.

“Stay strong. The EU is ready to provide support in any way we can." Michelle wrote.

“In these terrible times, Europe stands in solidarity with you." Von der Layen said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also expressed his condolences to the citizens of North Macedonia and Bulgaria for the loss of many lives in a bus accident near Sofia and the fire in a home for the elderly in Bulgaria.

“The State Department and American people extend our deep condolences to the people of North Macedonia and Bulgaria over the tragic loss of life in today's bus accident and in the nursing home fire. Our hearts go out to all those in mourning, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured." Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The @StateDept & American people extend our deep condolences to the people of North Macedonia and Bulgaria over the tragic loss of life in today's bus accident and in the nursing home fire. Our hearts go out to all those in mourning, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 23, 2021

A number of heads of state and government, including the presidents of Russia and Turkey, have expressed condolences to the victims of the incident. The tragedy finds a place on the front pages of most world publications.

They all point to the sad fact that the Struma highway bus crash is the most deadly accident in the last ten years in the European Union.

Reuters quoted Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov as the deadliest bus accident in our country's history.

The French Le Monde notes that Bulgaria is one of the first places in the European Union in terms of the number of road deaths and clarifies that the main reasons are the poor condition of the roads, the outdated car fleet and the frequent speeding.

Anger, sadness and grief are the moods in the center of Skopje. Many people do not believe that 45 of their compatriots will not return from the ill-fated trip to Istanbul. Five of the children who died were from the same primary school. As of today, some of the institutions in Skopje have their flags half-lowered as a sign of three days of mourning. A psychologist will start working with the children.



