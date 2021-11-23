The Condition of the Injured in the Accident on the “Struma” Highway is Stable

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 46 Dead Including Children

The 7 survivors of the burned bus were accommodated in "Pirogov" with varying degrees of burns, one with a fracture. Earlier, the Prime Minister of RNM Zoran Zaev and the Ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs of our western neighbor were in the hospital.

Their condition remains stable, and one of them is in traumatology. Two others are in the burn unit, one in intensive care. Their life is not in danger.

The last people to see and talk to them were RNM Chief Prosecutor and Ivan Geshev's spokeswoman Siika Mileva. According to Mileva, they are in a very bad mental state and are still in shock from the incident.

"The injuries are not severe, they are in stable condition. There is no danger to their lives, all the consultations and tests that are needed have been done and the wounds are to be treated, some burns are covered, which are relatively minor, some surgical interventions may be necessary. In short, everything that is necessary for the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia has been done, as is done for every citizen of Bulgaria," said the director of "Pirogov" Prof. Ivan Poromanski.

November 24 has been declared a Day of National Mourning in Bulgaria

The youngest patient, accommodated in "Pirogov", is 16 years old, the oldest - 50. In front of the hospital there are relatives of the victims, who continue to try to find out more information about their loved ones.

"We have 5 members of the family - a mother, two aunts and two cousins. The mother is 71 years old, the two aunts are 57 and 58 years old and the cousins ​​are 21 and 22 years old. There were three buses, but we did not know who they were in. "On the way, they sent us a phone recording that our family was on the bus. Friends from the police let us hear the recording. Automatically, those who survived are here, and those who died are there," Sevdel Abdulovski said.



/BNT