November 24 has been declared a Day of National Mourning in Bulgaria
Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 46 Dead Including Children
The Council of Ministers adopted a decision declaring November 24, 2021 as a Day of National Mourning in memory of the victims of the fire that broke out in the Home for the Elderly in the village of Royak, Dulgopol municipality, on November 22 and the victims of severe bus accident on the Struma highway on November 23.
The government expresses its condolences to the relatives of the victims. In their memory, the national flags of all state institutions will be lowered in half.
/GIS
