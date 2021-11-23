Relatives of Passengers from the Burned Bus are Trying to find more Information

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 46 Dead Including Children

Relatives of the passengers from the burned bus of the Struma Highway are looking for information about their relatives, but so far without success. Some of them went in front of the office of Besa Trans, which organized the trip to Istanbul.

They expect information about their relatives, but at the moment the company refuses to talk to them.

The Macedonian news agency MIA posted on Facebook an interview with a man who is looking for his cousin. He and his relatives have been waiting for some information for three or four hours now, but they don't have anything at the moment.

The missing man is 41 years old and went on a trip to Istanbul alone. Early this morning, his relatives found out about the tragedy on the Struma Highway and began trying to contact him, but so far they have been unsuccessful. His relatives hope he is among the survivors and have made a public request to the institutions for official information.





/BNT