Stefan Yanev and Zoran Zaev: “We are Together in Good and in Bad Times

Today is a strange day. A day marked by two serious tragedies - last night's incident in the Varna village of Royak, where nine Bulgarian citizens died. The tragedy is still being investigated. Investigative bodies must do their job. A few hours later, a new tragedy marked today.

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 46 Dead Including Children

With these words, the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev began his speech during a joint briefing in the Council of Ministers with his counterpart from RN Macedonia Zoran Zaev, a BGNES reporter noted.

Tragedies are common, tragedies are what make us human and empathetic, no matter what nationality the people who are no longer among us are. The only thing we can do is express our condolences. At the same time, the Bulgarian state, in all its forms - in terms of safety and investigation of such incidents, is working quickly and is still in place, said Yanev after the tragedy on the Struma highway, in which a Macedonian bus crashed and caught fire. . The tragedy claimed the lives of dozens of RNM citizens, including children.

Zoran Zaev said the victims were 46, including 11 children. So far, the information was about 45 victims.

We are in coordination with Prime Minister Zaev. The Bulgarian and the authorities of RN Macedonia have coordination by sectors - foreign affairs, internal affairs, healthcare. The representatives of the prosecutors' offices of the two countries are also working, Stefan Yanev stressed and assured that coordination has been established at all levels.

The Bulgarian government is about to announce a day of mourning in memory of the victims, said Stefan Yanev.

For his part, the North Macedonian prime minister expressed sympathy for both the Bulgarian and Macedonian people. We work with each other at the highest level, confirmed Zaev.

Asked whether the tragedy will affect the relations between the two countries, Zaev commented:

We are both good and bad together. Yes, this tragedy will affect our attitude. Positive, because we have to help each other when it's hard and share the joys, said Zaev.

He expressed his joy that Bulgaria has elected a president.

"I am glad that there is some notoriety about the future government," he said.

For his part, Stefan Yanev said that today is a day to demonstrate our empathy and, above all, to look at our human roots. In a purely political aspect - whether and how relations and talks between the two countries will develop - I have always believed in dialogue. In this spirit of openness that we have so far, I hope to seek a solution that is mutually beneficial for both countries and in the interest of the peoples on both sides of the border, said Yanev.

Both prime ministers called for waiting for the conclusions of the investigating authorities.

We have information on all issues, but it is part of the investigation. I appeal to professional ethics and understanding, there must be a balance for the information that is coming out at the moment, for the information that will come out of the investigative bodies and for the information that the relatives of the victims will receive, Stefan Yanev called the media.

The assessment of the sections and what exactly is happening on the roads is the work of the specialized bodies. The assessment of the mayor of Pernik is his personal opinion. I would not accept any kind of speculation about the condition of the section of the highway, concluded Stefan Yanev.



