The United States Welcomes the Clarification of President Radev's Position on Crimea

Ukraine Summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador due to President Radev’s Statement on Crimea

“The United States welcomed the clarification of the position of Bulgarian President [Rumen] Radev yesterday, which confirmed that the country stands behind the territorial integrity of Ukraine and made it clear that Crimea belongs to Ukraine."

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price at the beginning of the regular briefing in Washington.

He added that "the United States, the G-7, the EU and NATO are united in their position that despite Russian attempts at annexation and the ongoing occupation, Crimea is Ukraine." "All of us, including Bulgaria, announced on the Crimean Platform in August that Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine and that we do not and will not recognize Russia's attempts to legitimize its conquest and occupation of the peninsula."

The President's press service issued a statement this afternoon stating: "Head of State Rumen Radev has repeatedly stated that the annexation of Crimea is in violation of international law. This is a clear position of the Republic of Bulgaria in all international organizations. From a legal point of view, Crimea belongs to Ukraine and our country has repeatedly stated its support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "

Yesterday morning, the US embassy said: "The United States is deeply concerned by recent statements by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, in which he described Crimea as" Russian. "

Ned Price also commented that the recent accumulation of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine is a matter of serious concern in Washington, because the 2014 scenario in which Moscow is acting is known. It is about creating, through provocations, a justification for invading Crimea and eastern Ukraine. "We have exchanged information with our partners in Europe, NATO and Ukraine," Price added. He recalled that in a series of meetings recently, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed his strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

/Dnevnik