President Radev Expressed Condolences to President of North Macedonia over the Bus Crash
Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 46 Dead Including Children
President Rumen Radev expresses his condolences to President Stevo Pendarovski over the severe road accident on the Struma highway, in which a bus registered in the Republic of North Macedonia suffered a crash that killed dozens. This was announced by the press office of the head of state.
On behalf of the Bulgarian people and on his own behalf, President Rumen Radev expressed his sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the fallen citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as hope for a speedy recovery of the victims of the disaster.
At this difficult time, Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia share common sorrow, solidarity and empathy. The dozens of lives that were lost are an unforgivable loss for our fraternal countries, is the position of Rumen Radev.
The Bulgarian head of state calls on the responsible institutions to establish the reasons that led to the serious traffic accident, as well as to provide timely support to the survivors of the accident.
/BTA
