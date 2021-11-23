Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain Showers in Many Places of the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 23, 2021, Tuesday // 09:22
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain Showers in Many Places of the Country Pixabay

Today the weather will be cloudy, in many places with rain showers. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The wind will be oriented from north-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate and with it cold air will start to penetrate. Maximum temperatures will be from 7° in the northeast to 14° -15° Celsius in the south. Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the average for the month.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast and it will rain in some places. A moderate north wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 11° -14°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 13° -14°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains will be cloudy with rain, over 1400-1500 meters with snow. It will blow to a moderate west-northwest wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

