COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3462 New Cases, 254 Dead, 15,865 Newly Vaccinated in Last 24h

676,750 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past day are 3 462. 106 516 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 37,593 tests were performed, bringing the total to 6,339,272. Of the medical staff, 17,104 were infected, including 4,588 doctors, 5,679 nurses, 3,036 nurses and 351 paramedics. 7,168 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 775 are in intensive care units.

542,727 people were cured, of which 4,777 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 27,507, and 254 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,201,874, with 15,865 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 81.31% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 92.52% of the dead were not vaccinated. 1004 are newly admitted to hospital, and 88.05% of them have not been vaccinated.



