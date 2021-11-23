Bulgarian Prime Minister Yanev on the Bus Incident: “This Tragedy Shook Us”

Tragedy on “Struma” Highway: Passenger Bus Caught Fire, Leaving at least 46 Dead Including Children

This is a tragedy that shook us and demanded that the Bulgarian state react very quickly and make it possible to investigate this road accident. This was said to journalists by Prime Minister Stefan Yanev on the occasion of the severe bus accident on the Struma Highway, a reporter told FOCUS News Agency.

"We have gathered on an occasion that is not pleasant. There is nothing good to say. This is a tragedy that shook us and demanded that the Bulgarian state react very quickly and make it possible to first investigate this road accident - what are the causes, what led to the death of 46 people and what care should be taken lay for the survivors," said Yanev.

"The investigation is in the hands of the investigative bodies. When everything necessary is done, it will be possible to talk about what happened," Yanev added. "We have a huge tragedy. I express my condolences and condolences to the relatives of the victims. Let's hope that we will learn the right lessons from this tragic incident and we will be able to prevent such incidents in the future," the Prime Minister added.

"An investigation is under way. Let the investigating authorities find out what kind of citizens were on this bus. For now, it is clear that the bus is registered in the Republic of Northe Macedonia. In the early hours we informed each other together with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zaev. There is unofficial information that he is traveling here. Let the investigators say how many and what kind of citizens traveled in the bus", added Yanev.



/Focus